Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,480,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,135 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of Kraft Heinz worth $79,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KHC stock opened at $25.32 on Friday. Kraft Heinz Co has a one year low of $19.99 and a one year high of $33.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.01 and a 200-day moving average of $28.83.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.14%.

A number of research firms recently commented on KHC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz to a “hold” rating and set a price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.06.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

