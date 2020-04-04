Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,316,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381,485 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $80,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Nomura reduced their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.27.

MLCO stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $26.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.96.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.13). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1651 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

