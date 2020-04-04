Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 743,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 371,619 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Cincinnati Financial worth $78,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 811.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.33.

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $71.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.82. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.69 and a fifty-two week high of $118.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 25.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 203.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

In other news, Director Douglas S. Skidmore bought 2,745 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.00 per share, with a total value of $249,795.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,975 shares in the company, valued at $3,091,725. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

