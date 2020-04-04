Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 13,689 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 692,159 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,689 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.41% of First Republic Bank worth $81,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,433,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,471,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 3,102.3% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,510,000 after purchasing an additional 660,800 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,080,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,954,000 after purchasing an additional 564,070 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,282,000.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Shares of FRC stock opened at $81.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.22. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $70.06 and a fifty-two week high of $122.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $877.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.90 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 22.38%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First Republic Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet lowered First Republic Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on First Republic Bank from $96.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. First Republic Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.