Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 2,169,329 Shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 56.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,684,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,169,329 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Carnival worth $85,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,365,830,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Carnival in the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,194,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Carnival in the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,637,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in Carnival by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,246,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,877 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in Carnival by 418.1% in the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,757,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,120 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCL opened at $8.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.23. Carnival Corp has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $56.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.11 and its 200 day moving average is $40.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 23.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CCL shares. Standpoint Research raised shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Carnival from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.53.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

