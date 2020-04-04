Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 285,468 Shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,904,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 285,468 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.82% of Targa Resources worth $77,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,823,692 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $237,781,000 after acquiring an additional 353,704 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,764,588 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $113,364,000 after acquiring an additional 130,581 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $73,146,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,703,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $69,568,000 after acquiring an additional 93,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,538,693 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,825,000 after acquiring an additional 61,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Wolfe Research cut Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Targa Resources from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Targa Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.07.

Shares of TRGP opened at $6.33 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $43.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.33 and its 200-day moving average is $34.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Targa Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. Research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $1,120,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 281,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

