Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 4,614 Shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,921 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,614 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.43% of CoStar Group worth $93,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,695,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,014,652,000 after purchasing an additional 74,975 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 872,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,191,000 after purchasing an additional 41,537 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,633,000 after purchasing an additional 16,568 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 426,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,276,000 after purchasing an additional 113,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 417,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,574,000 after purchasing an additional 8,993 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $640.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $750.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $825.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $718.00.

In other news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 6,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.26, for a total transaction of $4,223,076.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 33,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.90, for a total transaction of $22,307,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group stock opened at $526.75 on Friday. CoStar Group Inc has a 1-year low of $473.91 and a 1-year high of $746.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $653.07 and its 200 day moving average is $615.51.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $374.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.28 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CoStar Group Inc will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

