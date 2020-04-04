Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 502,626 Shares of Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,331,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 502,626 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.94% of Bunge worth $76,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Bunge by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 204,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,796,000 after acquiring an additional 19,523 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 18.7% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 110,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 23,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 7,837 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the fourth quarter valued at about $727,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 9,383 shares during the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Christos Dimopoulos acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.74 per share, for a total transaction of $97,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 16,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,332.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Henry Ward Iv Winship acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.16 per share, with a total value of $397,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,089.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 92,793 shares of company stock valued at $4,588,989 over the last 90 days. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bunge from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet cut Bunge from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine cut Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.60.

NYSE BG opened at $37.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.99. Bunge Ltd has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $59.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.78 and its 200 day moving average is $52.47.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.05. Bunge had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Bunge’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bunge Ltd will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.67%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

