Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 86,085 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,486,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,085 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Fastenal worth $91,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 265.3% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 120.7% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Fastenal from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird raised Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co raised Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

In other Fastenal news, Director Darren R. Jackson acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.57 per share, with a total value of $640,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.94 per share, with a total value of $25,855.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 18,945 shares of company stock valued at $672,514. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $30.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 4.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.19 and a 200-day moving average of $35.27.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 14.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

