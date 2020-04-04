NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,801 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $24,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,517 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 409 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $243.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.67. The company has a market cap of $156.47 billion, a PE ratio of 55.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.47. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $132.60 and a 52 week high of $316.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.16.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $5,758,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,939,295.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.13, for a total transaction of $1,488,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,012,911.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,829 shares of company stock worth $16,436,342. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

