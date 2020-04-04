Nxt Price Tops $0.0084 on Exchanges (NXT)

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Nxt coin can currently be purchased for $0.0084 or 0.00000122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Livecoin, OKEx and LiteBit.eu. Nxt has a total market capitalization of $8.37 million and $1.17 million worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nxt has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00018733 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014256 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00013901 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014952 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005856 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005829 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Nxt Profile

Nxt (NXT) is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nxt’s official website is nxt.org. The official message board for Nxt is nxtforum.org.

Buying and Selling Nxt

Nxt can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, Livecoin, SouthXchange, Poloniex, C-CEX, Bittrex, OKEx, LiteBit.eu, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Upbit and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nxt should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nxt using one of the exchanges listed above.

