OAX (OAX) Price Hits $0.0322 on Top Exchanges

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. OAX has a total market cap of $2.40 million and $66,947.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OAX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0322 or 0.00000478 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, Liqui, HitBTC and OKEx. Over the last seven days, OAX has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OAX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014897 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $176.41 or 0.02620845 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00204373 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 43.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00047570 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033997 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About OAX

OAX’s genesis date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,516,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation. OAX’s official website is oax.org.

Buying and Selling OAX

OAX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, LATOKEN, Gate.io, Binance, Liqui and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.