Obyte (GBYTE) Price Up 27.7% This Week

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 4th. In the last week, Obyte has traded up 27.7% against the US dollar. One Obyte coin can currently be purchased for approximately $19.42 or 0.00282686 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia and UPbit. Obyte has a market capitalization of $14.42 million and approximately $3,138.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014604 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $178.29 or 0.02594714 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00201599 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00046505 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00053050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00033763 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000174 BTC.

About Obyte

Obyte (GBYTE) is a coin. It was first traded on December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 742,529 coins. Obyte’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Obyte is medium.com/byteball. The official website for Obyte is obyte.org. The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Obyte

Obyte can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex and UPbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Obyte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Obyte using one of the exchanges listed above.

