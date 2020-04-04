Ocean Protocol Hits Market Cap of $19.34 Million (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Ocean Protocol has a total market capitalization of $19.34 million and $44.41 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ocean Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0552 or 0.00000806 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex and Bilaxy. During the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded up 24.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014610 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.00 or 0.02610300 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00202055 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00046887 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00033850 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Token Profile

Ocean Protocol’s genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,126,266 tokens. Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com. The official website for Ocean Protocol is oceanprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ocean Protocol Token Trading

Ocean Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ocean Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ocean Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

