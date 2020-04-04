OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OCFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered OceanFirst Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub lowered OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ OCFC opened at $14.39 on Friday. OceanFirst Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09. The stock has a market cap of $948.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.50 and a 200-day moving average of $22.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $74.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.18 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director William D. Moss sold 6,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $155,508.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicos Katsoulis purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.98 per share, for a total transaction of $41,960.00. Insiders sold a total of 40,730 shares of company stock valued at $956,612 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCFC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,062,657 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,680,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,097,972 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $28,042,000 after acquiring an additional 66,332 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 940,162 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $24,011,000 after buying an additional 22,470 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 766,823 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $19,584,000 after buying an additional 114,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 756,394 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $19,318,000 after buying an additional 46,805 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

