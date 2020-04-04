Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.09 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) will report sales of $3.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.08 million to $3.10 million. Ocular Therapeutix posted sales of $490,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 530.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full-year sales of $25.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.82 million to $34.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $78.11 million, with estimates ranging from $67.45 million to $91.12 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 2,043.34% and a negative return on equity of 801.90%. The business had revenue of $2.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc bought 210,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.63 per share, for a total transaction of $976,004.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 1,315,862 shares of company stock worth $6,477,453 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OCUL opened at $4.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. The company has a market cap of $251.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.62. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $8.12.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

