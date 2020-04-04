ODUWA Price Hits $0.10 on Exchanges (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $238,087.17 and approximately $47,327.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODUWA coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00001478 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and P2PB2B. In the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ODUWA alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00029365 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000478 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00069016 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,887.61 or 1.00442670 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000975 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00071633 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001591 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,739,803 coins and its circulating supply is 2,349,850 coins. The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io. ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin.

ODUWA Coin Trading

ODUWA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ODUWA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODUWA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.