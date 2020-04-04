Office Properties Income Trust Declares Dividend of $0.55 (NASDAQ:OPI)

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 2nd, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share on Thursday, May 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th.

Office Properties Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 31.6% per year over the last three years. Office Properties Income Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -431.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Office Properties Income Trust to earn $5.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.0%.

Office Properties Income Trust stock traded down $2.36 on Friday, reaching $23.17. 380,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,247. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Office Properties Income Trust has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $35.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.35.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.01. Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $160.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

