OFS Credit Company Inc (NASDAQ:OCCI) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of OFS Credit Company Inc (NASDAQ:OCCI) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $17.25 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned OFS Credit an industry rank of 194 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered OFS Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of OFS Credit stock opened at $6.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.65. OFS Credit has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $19.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.1734 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 30.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of OFS Credit by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 34,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of OFS Credit by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of OFS Credit during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. 20.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

