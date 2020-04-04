OKB (OKB) Market Capitalization Tops $280.35 Million

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. One OKB token can now be bought for $4.67 or 0.00068881 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinall and OKEx. OKB has a market capitalization of $280.35 million and approximately $241.56 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OKB has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00054648 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000716 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $327.19 or 0.04823498 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00037085 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006099 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014756 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009650 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003389 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About OKB

OKB is a token. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The official website for OKB is www.okex.com. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex. OKB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OKB Token Trading

OKB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

