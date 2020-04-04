OKB Price Reaches $4.59 on Top Exchanges (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. OKB has a total market cap of $275.36 million and approximately $239.66 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKB token can now be purchased for about $4.59 or 0.00068026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinall and OKEx. Over the last seven days, OKB has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About OKB

OKB (OKB) is a token. Its launch date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. OKB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. OKB’s official website is www.okex.com. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex.

Buying and Selling OKB

OKB can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

