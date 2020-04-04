OKCash Reaches Market Cap of $1.52 Million (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. During the last seven days, OKCash has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. OKCash has a total market cap of $1.52 million and $5,267.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OKCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0203 or 0.00000301 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00029762 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000467 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00069699 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,861.27 or 1.01781833 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000992 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00071518 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001618 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OKCash Profile

OKCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 75,085,347 coins. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OKCash is okcash.co. The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

Buying and Selling OKCash

OKCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Trade Satoshi, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Bleutrade and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

