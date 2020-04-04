Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.33 (Buy) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $26.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.33 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Old Republic International an industry rank of 65 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Glenn W. Reed purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.55 per share, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. Also, Director Peter Mcnitt purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.90 per share, with a total value of $149,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 12,700 shares of company stock valued at $256,424 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,968,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at about $542,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,114,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 151,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORI opened at $14.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.88 and a 200-day moving average of $21.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Old Republic International has a twelve month low of $11.88 and a twelve month high of $24.10.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 9.52%. Old Republic International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Old Republic International will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 45.65%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

