Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) Stock Position Cut by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,253 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.63% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $26,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,156,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,490,000 after buying an additional 39,607 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,700,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,341,000 after buying an additional 1,264,090 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,612,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,651,000 after buying an additional 175,467 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,601,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,297,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,064,000 after buying an additional 43,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $75.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.87.

Shares of OLLI opened at $44.59 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $103.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $422.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.08 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 1,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $66,641.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,955.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Omar Segura sold 16,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $728,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,885 shares of company stock valued at $804,891 over the last three months. 16.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

