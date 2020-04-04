Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.35% of Omega Flex worth $3,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Omega Flex during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Omega Flex by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,053,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Omega Flex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Omega Flex by 218.7% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 348,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,403,000 after buying an additional 239,248 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Omega Flex by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,639,000 after buying an additional 16,562 shares during the period. 32.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OFLX opened at $76.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $829.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.36 and a beta of 0.80. Omega Flex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.38 and a 52 week high of $119.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.73 million for the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 15.52%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Omega Flex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Omega Flex Company Profile

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

