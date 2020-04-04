OmiseGO 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $169.14 Million (OMG)

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. OmiseGO has a market cap of $77.58 million and approximately $169.14 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OmiseGO has traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar. One OmiseGO token can now be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00008158 BTC on major exchanges including C2CX, Coinrail, ZB.COM and BitMart.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005743 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000053 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000348 BTC.

About OmiseGO

OmiseGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go. The official website for OmiseGO is omg.omise.co.

OmiseGO Token Trading

OmiseGO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, CoinExchange, Tidex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Braziliex, Poloniex, IDCM, Ovis, ZB.COM, ABCC, Exmo, Cryptopia, Coinnest, Bittrex, TDAX, Zebpay, Bancor Network, TOPBTC, Hotbit, DigiFinex, BX Thailand, Independent Reserve, Ethfinex, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Kucoin, Liqui, BitForex, Radar Relay, Bit-Z, Coinrail, Bithumb, CoinBene, AirSwap, Kyber Network, Koinex, COSS, Upbit, Coinsuper, Binance, Huobi, IDEX, OTCBTC, OKEx, BitMart, Coinone, GOPAX, IDAX, Fatbtc, CoinEx, BigONE, Bitbns, Tokenomy, HitBTC, Cobinhood, Mercatox, Gate.io, DragonEX, ChaoEX, Vebitcoin, B2BX, C2CX, Crex24, FCoin, Iquant, CoinTiger, Neraex, Livecoin and BitBay. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmiseGO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OmiseGO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

