Omni One Day Trading Volume Tops $216.00 (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 4th. One Omni coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.07 or 0.00015734 BTC on major exchanges including C-CEX, Bittrex, Cryptohub and Poloniex. During the last week, Omni has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. Omni has a total market capitalization of $600,902.18 and approximately $216.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.78 or 0.00600803 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015220 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008039 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Omni Profile

Omni (OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 618,895 coins and its circulating supply is 562,579 coins. The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Omni

Omni can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Poloniex, Cryptohub and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

