Omni Trading Up 22.7% Over Last Week (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. In the last seven days, Omni has traded up 22.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for $1.14 or 0.00016955 BTC on popular exchanges including Poloniex, Bittrex, C-CEX and Cryptohub. Omni has a total market cap of $643,023.13 and approximately $121.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Omni Profile

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 618,895 coins and its circulating supply is 562,579 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here. Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org.

Buying and Selling Omni

Omni can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptohub, Poloniex and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

