Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Omnicell worth $3,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 1,894.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 142,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,668,000 after acquiring an additional 135,628 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 3,266.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 29,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 28,847 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicell by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 385,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,469,000 after purchasing an additional 28,750 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Omnicell by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 23,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Omnicell during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMCL opened at $65.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.94, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.11. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.24 and a 52 week high of $94.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $248.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.69 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $330,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,529,075.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanne B. Bauer sold 2,919 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $258,097.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,390.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,019 shares of company stock worth $3,798,838 over the last three months. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OMCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $91.00) on shares of Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub cut Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Omnicell from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Dougherty & Co raised their price objective on Omnicell from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

