Omnitude (ECOM) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.81 Million

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Omnitude token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges including BitForex and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Omnitude has traded 17% lower against the US dollar. Omnitude has a market cap of $264,245.59 and approximately $1.81 million worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Omnitude

Omnitude’s launch date was February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 tokens. Omnitude’s official message board is medium.com/@Omnitude. Omnitude’s official website is omnitude.tech. The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Omnitude

Omnitude can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omnitude should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omnitude using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

