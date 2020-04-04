On.Live (ONL) Price Up 20.1% Over Last 7 Days

On.Live (CURRENCY:ONL) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. On.Live has a market cap of $289,764.34 and $426.00 worth of On.Live was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One On.Live token can currently be bought for $0.0134 or 0.00000197 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex and Livecoin. During the last seven days, On.Live has traded 20.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get On.Live alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00054319 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000716 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.99 or 0.04735762 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00068949 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00037104 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006090 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014721 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009678 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003389 BTC.

About On.Live

ONL is a token. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. On.Live’s total supply is 59,725,382 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,622,303 tokens. The Reddit community for On.Live is /r/onlivetv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. On.Live’s official website is on.live. On.Live’s official Twitter account is @on_live.

On.Live Token Trading

On.Live can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as On.Live directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade On.Live should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase On.Live using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for On.Live Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for On.Live and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.