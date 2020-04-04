OneLedger (OLT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $177,940.00

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. In the last week, OneLedger has traded up 16.1% against the dollar. OneLedger has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and $177,940.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OneLedger token can now be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, BitForex, UEX and LATOKEN.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00053727 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000703 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.76 or 0.04491045 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00069019 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00037250 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006112 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014760 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009690 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003402 BTC.

OneLedger Profile

OLT is a token. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,756,452 tokens. OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech. OneLedger’s official message board is medium.com/@OneLedger. The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OneLedger’s official website is oneledger.io.

Buying and Selling OneLedger

OneLedger can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Kucoin, LATOKEN, UEX, Bilaxy, Hotbit, IDEX and CoinEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneLedger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OneLedger using one of the exchanges listed above.

