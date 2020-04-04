OneRoot Network 24-Hour Volume Tops $2.25 Million (RNT)

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last week, OneRoot Network has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. OneRoot Network has a total market cap of $1.89 million and approximately $2.25 million worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OneRoot Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb and OKEx.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00053036 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000704 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $306.79 or 0.04549574 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00068009 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00037312 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006131 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014827 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009820 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003393 BTC.

OneRoot Network Profile

OneRoot Network (RNT) is a token. It was first traded on December 8th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 tokens. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork. The official website for OneRoot Network is www.oneroot.io/en.

Buying and Selling OneRoot Network

OneRoot Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneRoot Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OneRoot Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

