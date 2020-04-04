Onix (ONX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $23.00

Onix (CURRENCY:ONX) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. During the last seven days, Onix has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Onix coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Onix has a market capitalization of $14,685.00 and approximately $23.00 worth of Onix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polis (POLIS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007590 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Onix

Onix (ONX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 26th, 2017. Onix’s total supply is 112,119,457 coins and its circulating supply is 107,072,781 coins. Onix’s official Twitter account is @onix_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Onix’s official website is www.onixcoin.com. The Reddit community for Onix is /r/ONIXCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Onix

Onix can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Onix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Onix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Onix using one of the exchanges listed above.

