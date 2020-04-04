Ontology Price Tops $0.39 (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Ontology coin can now be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00005723 BTC on popular exchanges including BCEX, Bibox, Gate.io and Indodax. Ontology has a market cap of $251.49 million and approximately $79.85 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ontology has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008129 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000053 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Ontology Profile

ONT uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 647,079,907 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ontology

Ontology can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, HitBTC, OKEx, Huobi, Gate.io, Koinex, Bitbns, BitMart, Binance, Bibox, Kucoin, BCEX, Upbit and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

