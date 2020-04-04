Opacity Price Reaches $0.0064 on Top Exchanges (OPQ)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPQ) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. Opacity has a total market cap of $828,959.64 and approximately $26,971.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opacity token can now be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Opacity has traded 35.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014861 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.22 or 0.02628168 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00205300 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00047789 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 39.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033925 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Opacity

Opacity’s launch date was November 5th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,310,495 tokens. The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage. Opacity’s official website is opacity.io. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Opacity

Opacity can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

