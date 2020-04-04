Orbs (ORBS) Market Cap Hits $20.83 Million

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Orbs token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000145 BTC on exchanges including ProBit Exchange, Bilaxy, Bittrex and Upbit. Orbs has a total market cap of $20.83 million and $546,771.00 worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Orbs has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014655 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.72 or 0.02606300 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00202522 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00046662 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00033792 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000174 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Orbs Token Profile

Orbs’ launch date was May 1st, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,098,864,198 tokens. The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog. Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com. The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken.

Buying and Selling Orbs

Orbs can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Bilaxy and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbs using one of the exchanges listed above.

