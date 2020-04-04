Orchid (OXT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $695,614.00

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. In the last week, Orchid has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00001956 BTC on major exchanges. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $8.83 million and approximately $695,614.00 worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00054509 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000704 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.70 or 0.04676715 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00069975 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00037107 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006080 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014558 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009645 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,807,277 tokens. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com.

Orchid can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

