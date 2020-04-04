O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands trimmed its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 6,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

ORLY stock opened at $295.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $454.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $348.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $405.54.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 514.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 18.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Nomura cut their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $405.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $490.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $465.00 to $395.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $407.00.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,050 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.55, for a total value of $413,227.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,846.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

