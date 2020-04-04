Origin Protocol (OGN) Price Reaches $0.24 on Top Exchanges

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. One Origin Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00003592 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Origin Protocol has traded up 18.9% against the US dollar. Origin Protocol has a total market cap of $6.93 million and $24.27 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00053191 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000705 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.76 or 0.04556675 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00068151 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00037240 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006124 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014828 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009810 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003394 BTC.

Origin Protocol Token Profile

Origin Protocol (CRYPTO:OGN) is a token. Its launch date was October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,582,333 tokens. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Origin Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9. The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Origin Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using US dollars.

