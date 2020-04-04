Origin Sport (ORS) Trading 11.7% Higher Over Last Week

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Origin Sport has a market cap of $884,918.31 and $745,862.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Origin Sport has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Origin Sport token can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Origin Sport Token Profile

Origin Sport (ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 tokens. The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io.

Origin Sport Token Trading

Origin Sport can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

