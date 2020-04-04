ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. ORIX’s rating score has improved by 16.5% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $102.80 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned ORIX an industry rank of 88 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

IX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ORIX in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

NYSE IX opened at $53.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.04. ORIX has a 52 week low of $52.65 and a 52 week high of $89.21.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. ORIX had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 14.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ORIX will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.6088 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. ORIX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 224.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of ORIX by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 30,685 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of ORIX by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 151,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,623,000 after acquiring an additional 26,575 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ORIX by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 11,586 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ORIX by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ORIX by 221.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 13,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 9,361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services primarily in Japan and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses.

