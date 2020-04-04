ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in ORIX were worth $4,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ORIX by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 269,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ORIX by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 160,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of ORIX by 107.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 30,685 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in ORIX by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ORIX by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after acquiring an additional 7,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IX opened at $53.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.51. ORIX Co. has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $89.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.04.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.12). ORIX had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. Equities analysts forecast that ORIX Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.6088 per share. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. ORIX’s payout ratio is 224.56%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine cut ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ORIX in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About ORIX

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services primarily in Japan and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses.

