Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Purchases 2,314 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 70.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,586 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.0% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,482,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,311,057,000 after buying an additional 789,746 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,783,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,005,385,000 after buying an additional 71,513 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,197,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,049,165,000 after purchasing an additional 225,304 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Apple from $328.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.66.

AAPL opened at $241.41 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.27 and a 12-month high of $327.85. The stock has a market cap of $1,071.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $278.51 and a 200-day moving average of $271.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

