Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 55.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,584 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

In related news, CFO David M. Sagehorn sold 9,939 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total transaction of $915,580.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,891,511.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Sagehorn sold 22,775 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.65, for a total transaction of $2,019,003.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 183,573 shares in the company, valued at $16,273,746.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,864 shares of company stock worth $15,421,607 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $62.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.87. Oshkosh Corp has a 12 month low of $46.72 and a 12 month high of $95.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.77.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.06). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Corp will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OSK shares. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $103.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.92.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.