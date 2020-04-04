Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) Stake Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 949,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,864 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.40% of Oshkosh worth $89,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,668,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,929,000 after purchasing an additional 741,027 shares during the period. AJO LP boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 842.9% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 605,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,275,000 after purchasing an additional 540,959 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 217.9% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 384,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,354,000 after purchasing an additional 263,275 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,189,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,551,000 after purchasing an additional 186,327 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth $9,974,000. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OSK shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $87.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Oshkosh presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.92.

In related news, CFO David M. Sagehorn sold 9,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total value of $915,580.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,891,511.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 131,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total transaction of $12,171,042.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,650,403.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,864 shares of company stock valued at $15,421,607 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSK opened at $62.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.33 and a 200-day moving average of $81.87. Oshkosh Corp has a 1 year low of $46.72 and a 1 year high of $95.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Analysts predict that Oshkosh Corp will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

