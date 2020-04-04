OST Price Hits $0.0073 (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. OST has a total market cap of $5.39 million and approximately $76,001.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OST has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One OST token can now be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, Gate.io, OKEx and Binance.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OST Token Profile

OST’s genesis date was October 13th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 741,498,543 tokens. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OST is ost.com. OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom.

Buying and Selling OST

OST can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, OKEx, Coinsuper, Huobi, Upbit, Binance and IDCM. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

