Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Otter Tail from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Sidoti upped their price target on Otter Tail from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub raised Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Otter Tail by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 45.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $42.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.42. Otter Tail has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $57.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.22 and a 200 day moving average of $51.16.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $215.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.40 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 9.44%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Otter Tail will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.20%.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

