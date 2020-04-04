Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lowered its position in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) by 50.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373,504 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 1.37% of Oxford Immunotec Global worth $5,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 349.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 136,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 106,268 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 35,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 11,893 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 5.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 57.2% during the third quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 989,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,454,000 after acquiring an additional 360,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OXFD opened at $9.54 on Friday. Oxford Immunotec Global PLC has a 1-year low of $8.37 and a 1-year high of $17.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a current ratio of 15.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.14.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. Oxford Immunotec Global had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $18.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Oxford Immunotec Global PLC will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

OXFD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States. It develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

