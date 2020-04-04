PAC Global (PAC) 1-Day Volume Tops $4,606.00

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 4th. One PAC Global coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including TOPBTC, CryptoBridge, Sistemkoin and CoinExchange. During the last week, PAC Global has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. PAC Global has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and $4,606.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007798 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

PAC Global Coin Profile

PAC Global (CRYPTO:PAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 12th, 2013. PAC Global’s total supply is 7,655,785,933 coins and its circulating supply is 7,604,803,858 coins. PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial. The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PAC Global’s official website is paccoin.net.

Buying and Selling PAC Global

PAC Global can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, BiteBTC, Sistemkoin, P2PB2B, CryptoBridge, YoBit, CoinExchange, Crex24 and TOPBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Global should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAC Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

